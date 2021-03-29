WHALE One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.48 Million (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last week, WHALE has traded up 33.1% against the U.S. dollar. One WHALE token can currently be purchased for $33.04 or 0.00057319 BTC on major exchanges. WHALE has a market cap of $173.11 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00059274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007228 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.13 or 0.00218806 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $553.90 or 0.00960905 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00051006 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00078354 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00029521 BTC.

WHALE Token Profile

WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,239,164 tokens. The official website for WHALE is whale.me

WHALE Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

