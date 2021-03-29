$472.33 Million in Sales Expected for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will announce $472.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $469.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $476.10 million. BOK Financial posted sales of $441.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BOK Financial.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $494.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.87 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF traded down $3.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.28. 268,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,657. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.58. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $37.79 and a 1-year high of $98.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth $442,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,376,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,258,000 after acquiring an additional 58,325 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth $21,933,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOK Financial (BOKF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.