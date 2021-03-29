Superior Plus Corp. (SPB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of TSE SPB traded up C$0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting C$14.33. 419,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,437. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.56. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$7.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$703.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$770.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.7294888 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$15.50 price objective (up from C$13.50) on shares of Superior Plus in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.67.

In other news, Senior Officer Gregory Lorne Mccamus sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total transaction of C$200,762.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$402,965.25. Also, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$376,339.75.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

