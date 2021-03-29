First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.47

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.47 and last traded at $46.58, with a volume of 922428 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The firm had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.47%.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $1,083,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 232,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,076,073.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

