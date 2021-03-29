Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Short Interest Update

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLFPY remained flat at $$15.75 during midday trading on Monday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $18.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.96.

Get Standard Life Aberdeen alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Standard Life Aberdeen’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.33. Standard Life Aberdeen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.66%.

SLFPY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.