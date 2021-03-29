Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Has $248,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 935 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Amarillo National Bank boosted its position in The Home Depot by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.69.

Shares of HD traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $301.12. The company had a trading volume of 179,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,651,784. The company has a market capitalization of $324.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.21. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.00 and a 1-year high of $304.00.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

