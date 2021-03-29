Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.12 Billion

Analysts expect that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) will report $3.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ball’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.95 billion. Ball reported sales of $2.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year sales of $13.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.60 billion to $13.79 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $14.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $15.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLL. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ball by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ball by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 25,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ball by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLL traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $85.10. 2,611,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,787. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $59.79 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.38. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

