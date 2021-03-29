Particl Price Tops $1.12 on Top Exchanges (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Particl coin can now be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00001945 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Particl has a market cap of $10.88 million and approximately $73,998.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Particl has traded up 21.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Particl Coin Profile

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,785,029 coins and its circulating supply is 9,747,346 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

