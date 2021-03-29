Brokerages Expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.85 Billion

Analysts expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to report sales of $2.85 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.13 billion and the highest is $3.13 billion. Thor Industries reported sales of $1.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year sales of $11.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.91 billion to $11.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $11.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.82 billion to $12.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on THO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.56.

THO traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.70. The company had a trading volume of 421,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 2.42. Thor Industries has a 12-month low of $35.43 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

In other news, VP W. Todd Woelfer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,729 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,388 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Thor Industries by 436.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Thor Industries by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

