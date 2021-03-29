First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBTT) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBTT) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of FBTT stock remained flat at $$31.50 on Monday. First Bankers Trustshares has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $31.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.34 and its 200-day moving average is $27.68.

First Bankers Trustshares Company Profile

First Bankers Trustshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Bankers Trust Company, N.A. that provides various financial products and services to retail, institutional, and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

