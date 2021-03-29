First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBTT) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBTT) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of FBTT stock remained flat at $$31.50 on Monday. First Bankers Trustshares has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $31.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.34 and its 200-day moving average is $27.68.
First Bankers Trustshares Company Profile
