Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:SFRGY traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $9.45. 6,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,076. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

