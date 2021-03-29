Crestone Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $213.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,133,511. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $150.60 and a one year high of $228.23. The stock has a market cap of $416.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.36.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,947 shares of company stock worth $29,322,127. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

