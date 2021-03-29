Indexed Finance (NDX) Reaches Market Cap of $5.49 Million

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.42 or 0.00011183 BTC on exchanges. Indexed Finance has a market cap of $5.49 million and approximately $600,667.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded up 15.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00059305 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.91 or 0.00219278 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $553.26 or 0.00963517 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00051328 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00078305 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00029487 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

