PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

PHX traded down C$0.04 on Monday, reaching C$2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 29,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,914. PHX Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$0.51 and a 12-month high of C$3.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.18. The company has a market cap of C$140.46 million and a P/E ratio of -19.19.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$54.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$50.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that PHX Energy Services will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PHX. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

In related news, Senior Officer John Michael Hooks purchased 79,800 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.81 per share, with a total value of C$224,238.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,735,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,307,036. Also, Senior Officer Craig Brown purchased 26,500 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 129,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$376,817.30. Insiders acquired a total of 123,700 shares of company stock worth $348,241 over the last quarter.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

