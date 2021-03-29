PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Raises Dividend to $1.34 Per Share

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 1.336 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This is a boost from PetroChina’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.26.

PetroChina has raised its dividend payment by 16.5% over the last three years.

Get PetroChina alerts:

Shares of NYSE PTR traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.89. The company had a trading volume of 128,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,101. The company has a market capitalization of $67.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. PetroChina has a one year low of $27.67 and a one year high of $41.20.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.54). PetroChina had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 1.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that PetroChina will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.