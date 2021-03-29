Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.83 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will report sales of $1.83 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.64 billion. Foot Locker reported sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year sales of $7.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.74 billion to $8.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.91 billion to $8.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Foot Locker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Foot Locker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Foot Locker from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Foot Locker from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.35.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L purchased 8,581 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $334,659.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $284,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FL traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.95. 1,610,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,428. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. Foot Locker has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $59.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.31 and a 200-day moving average of $43.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.17%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

