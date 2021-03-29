The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

BKGFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC downgraded The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Berkeley Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

OTCMKTS BKGFY traded up $3.31 on Monday, hitting $63.75. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The Berkeley Group has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $66.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.20.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

