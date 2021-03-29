Short Interest in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) Grows By 194.6%

Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, an increase of 194.6% from the February 28th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCAP. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter worth about $7,560,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,965,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,668,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,589,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,781,000.

LCAP stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.83. 201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,988. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.22. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $11.80.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its efforts in businesses that apply digital technologies and technology-enhanced services and solutions to the identification, design, development, construction, operation, financing, management, and disposition of real estate properties.

