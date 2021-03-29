iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Short Interest Update

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 496,500 shares, an increase of 272.2% from the February 28th total of 133,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGOV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,866,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,286 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $54,885,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,003,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,457,000 after purchasing an additional 94,485 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 120,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 72,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,322,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGOV traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.17. The stock had a trading volume of 819 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,717. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $55.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.41.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

