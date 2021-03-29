Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Short Interest Update

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 182.6% from the February 28th total of 392,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 15.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOTH traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.93. The stock had a trading volume of 17,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,137,445. Hoth Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $4.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hoth Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) by 98.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,982 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Hoth Therapeutics worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for dermatological disorders. The company focuses on therapies for patients suffering from indications, including eczema, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It intends to use the BioLexa Platform to develop two topical cream products that treat eczema and reduces post-procedure infections for patients undergoing aesthetic dermatology procedures.

