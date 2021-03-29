Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 850.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900,074 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,263,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,978 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,423 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,905,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447,078 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 329.5% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,164,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.41. 978,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,359,113. The firm has a market cap of $216.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average of $28.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.91.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

