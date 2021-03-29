Kin (KIN) Trading Up 13% Over Last Week

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 29th. In the last week, Kin has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Kin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Kin has a total market capitalization of $382.49 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00059198 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.93 or 0.00219066 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00033054 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $547.42 or 0.00952252 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00050982 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Kin Coin Profile

KIN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kin is www.kin.org . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation

Kin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

