Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $829.26 Million

Brokerages predict that Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will post $829.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Maximus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $803.12 million and the highest is $869.70 million. Maximus posted sales of $818.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Maximus will report full year sales of $3.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Maximus.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.46 million. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of MMS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.58. The company had a trading volume of 10,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,938. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.84. Maximus has a 52 week low of $53.30 and a 52 week high of $88.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,045,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Maximus by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 329,979 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Maximus in the 4th quarter worth about $448,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Maximus by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,243,000 after purchasing an additional 37,188 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Maximus by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,814,000 after purchasing an additional 26,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Maximus in the 4th quarter worth about $52,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maximus (MMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.