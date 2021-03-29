Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) CEO Buys $100,100.00 in Stock

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) CEO Paula B. Stafford purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 150,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,490.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.36. 121,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,591,092. The company has a market capitalization of $205.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.01. Novan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $2.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Novan during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Novan in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Novan in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Novan by 18,771.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,569 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

