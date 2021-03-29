Wolves of Wall Street Price Down 2.4% This Week (WOWS)

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. In the last week, Wolves of Wall Street has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can now be purchased for about $353.28 or 0.00614392 BTC on exchanges. Wolves of Wall Street has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $265,467.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00059218 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.41 or 0.00219847 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $543.73 or 0.00945598 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00051114 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.01 or 0.00078272 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00029791 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Profile

Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 19,767 coins and its circulating supply is 6,049 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Trading

