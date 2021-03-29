ROAD (ROAD) Market Cap Reaches $343,762.71

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. ROAD has a market cap of $343,762.71 and approximately $56,506.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ROAD has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. One ROAD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00059218 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.41 or 0.00219847 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $543.73 or 0.00945598 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00051114 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.01 or 0.00078272 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00029791 BTC.

ROAD Coin Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io . ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

ROAD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

