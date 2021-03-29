So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Trading 3.3% Higher

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)’s stock price shot up 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96. 15,234 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,065,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.00 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average is $12.54.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. So-Young International had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 3.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of So-Young International during the 4th quarter worth about $4,992,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in So-Young International by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 309,524 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in So-Young International by 18,073.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 265,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of So-Young International by 13,647.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 210,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $981,000. Institutional investors own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

So-Young International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

