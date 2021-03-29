Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Short Interest Update

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the February 28th total of 4,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Elmira Savings Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of Elmira Savings Bank stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.85. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,742. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.70. Elmira Savings Bank has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Elmira Savings Bank stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.32% of Elmira Savings Bank at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elmira Savings Bank Company Profile

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts savings and money market accounts, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement arrangements, and NOW accounts. The company also provides consumer loans comprising auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; and lines of credit.

