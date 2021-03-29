First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.76. The company had a trading volume of 392 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,947. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $16.58 and a 12 month high of $25.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

