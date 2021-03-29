IHT Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,722 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $5,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Nord/LB cut The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.32.

Shares of BA stock traded up $6.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $251.61. 500,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,473,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.06. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.89 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

