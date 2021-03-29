Twinbeech Capital LP Has $5.92 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Twinbeech Capital LP grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 122.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,875 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.0% of Twinbeech Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,158 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,367 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,509 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,699,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 212.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,905,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,968,672. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.50. The company has a market cap of $198.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.