The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Cim Investment Mangement Inc.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. cut its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 412.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 10,383 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 215,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,897,000 after acquiring an additional 12,733 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $868,190.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.53.

PG stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.51. The stock had a trading volume of 297,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,201,152. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.52. The company has a market capitalization of $336.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

