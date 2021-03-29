United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 3,820 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,381 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $58,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $2,222,276,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014,302 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Facebook by 357.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded up $3.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $286.79. The company had a trading volume of 598,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,499,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $150.83 and a one year high of $304.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $269.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.50.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.10.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $15,657,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,390,817 shares of company stock valued at $373,444,082 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

