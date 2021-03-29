Essity AB (publ)’s (ETTYF) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ETTYF. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank raised Essity AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:ETTYF remained flat at $$32.02 during mid-day trading on Monday. Essity AB has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $35.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.06.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

