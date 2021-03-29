JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SIEGY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SIEGY traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.34. 80,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,981. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $138.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.18. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $84.37.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $16.78 billion for the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

