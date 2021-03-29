Bank of America Upgrades Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) to Neutral

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

TCBI has been the topic of several other reports. Truist lifted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.45.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded down $8.69 on Monday, reaching $68.81. The stock had a trading volume of 294,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.94 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14. The firm had revenue of $265.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.40 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa bought 10,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $249,405.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,405.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

