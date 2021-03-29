Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.1% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 361.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,351 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,111,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $140,211,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Loop Capital upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,075.98.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $12.14 on Monday, hitting $2,012.59. 18,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,063.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,777.16. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,075.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2,145.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.