Gas (GAS) Price Tops $13.36 on Top Exchanges

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Gas token can now be purchased for approximately $13.36 or 0.00023124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a total market cap of $135.31 million and approximately $41.17 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gas has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00058946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.71 or 0.00217591 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $543.00 or 0.00939894 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00051264 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00078049 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00029592 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. The official website for Gas is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

