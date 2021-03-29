Truvestments Capital LLC Has $921,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 526 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 56,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $98,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $788,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,083.46, for a total transaction of $145,842.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,754.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,347 shares of company stock valued at $20,667,621. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $2.22 on Monday, hitting $2,037.77. 43,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,079.81 and a one year high of $2,152.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,075.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,784.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

