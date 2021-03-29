Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Up 200.0% in March

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Tlwm bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $655,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 282,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 95,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000.

BSMQ stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.72. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,769. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.81. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $26.14.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

