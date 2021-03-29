Short Interest in Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Expands By 162.9%

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, an increase of 162.9% from the February 28th total of 11,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 92,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In other news, major shareholder Bluecrest Capital Management L sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $2,039,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants in the 4th quarter valued at about $762,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants in the 4th quarter valued at about $735,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants by 52,937.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Technical Consultants stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.48. The company had a trading volume of 166 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,819. The company has a market capitalization of $334.45 million, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 0.44. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $11.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.26.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional and technical testing, inspection engineering, and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

