ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, trades, distributes, and markets sportswear in the People’s Republic of China. The company’s products include footwear, apparel, and accessories for professionals and the general public. ANTA Sports Products Limited is headquartered in Jinjiang City, the People’s Republic of China. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANPDF traded up $1.88 on Monday, hitting $16.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.17. ANTA Sports Products has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $19.02. The company has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a PE ratio of 55.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, trades in, and retails sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories in the People's Republic of China, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, and Singapore. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, football, outdoor, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

