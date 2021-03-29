CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Short Interest Update

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 187.5% from the February 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CLGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 45,050 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 285,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares during the period. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CLGN traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.72. 1,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,141. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.11. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $24.26.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.12). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 116.41% and a negative net margin of 149.91%. As a group, analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

