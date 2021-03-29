Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,756 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,682 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 0.8% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $37,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.88 on Monday, hitting $136.01. 401,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,400,281. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.94 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 411,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total transaction of $59,407,889.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,438,848.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,035,000 shares of company stock worth $556,529,644 over the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, FIX cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.11.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

