Barclays Boosts FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target to $38.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its price target upped by Barclays from $29.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FOXA. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.05.

Shares of FOXA traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.31. The stock had a trading volume of 445,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,085,930. FOX has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day moving average is $30.69.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FOX will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

