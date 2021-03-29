Nyzo Price Tops $0.48 on Major Exchanges (NYZO)

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Nyzo coin can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000827 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nyzo has a market cap of $5.69 million and $238,827.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nyzo has traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nyzo Coin Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. Nyzo’s official message board is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyzo’s official website is nyzo.co . Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nyzo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyzo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nyzo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

