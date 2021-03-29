China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Down 47.8% in March

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 471,400 shares, a drop of 47.8% from the February 28th total of 903,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,178.5 days.
China Pacific Insurance (Group) stock remained flat at $$4.60 during trading on Monday. China Pacific Insurance has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $5.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81.
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile
