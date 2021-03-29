Short Interest in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Decreases By 47.0%

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a decrease of 47.0% from the February 28th total of 73,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NGS traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.08. 5,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.30 million, a P/E ratio of 65.36 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.67. Natural Gas Services Group has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $12.23.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,378,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 471,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 478,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after buying an additional 37,563 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 232.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 42,436 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.