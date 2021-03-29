PirateCash (PIRATE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4,418.00

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. During the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and $4,418.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0967 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 30,530,770 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net.

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

