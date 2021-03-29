Basic Attention Token Market Capitalization Tops $1.68 Billion (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be bought for $1.13 or 0.00001954 BTC on popular exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $1.68 billion and approximately $323.43 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00022658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00048619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $363.34 or 0.00629387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00067182 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00024865 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

BAT is a coin. It was first traded on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,490,853,106 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BATUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.